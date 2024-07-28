Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.22 and last traded at $39.24. Approximately 858,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,264,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.06.

Several analysts have weighed in on HP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average is $38.18.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $697.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.78 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $398,580.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,540,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $647,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,786.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 17,034 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 233,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,214,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,218,000 after acquiring an additional 34,863 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

