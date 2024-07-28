Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Herc were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Herc by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Herc by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Herc by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Herc by 576.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herc

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total value of $3,176,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,887,195.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total value of $3,176,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,887,195.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $1,026,529.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,326,705.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Herc Price Performance

Herc Announces Dividend

NYSE HRI opened at $154.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.08. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $171.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Herc in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

