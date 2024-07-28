Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) PT Raised to $23.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.52% from the company’s current price.
Heritage Financial Stock Up 0.6 %
HFWA opened at $23.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.54. Heritage Financial has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $23.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $48.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that Heritage Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Heritage Financial Company Profile
Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.
