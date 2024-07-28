Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) PT Raised to $23.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.52% from the company’s current price.

Heritage Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

HFWA opened at $23.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.54. Heritage Financial has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $23.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $48.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that Heritage Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

