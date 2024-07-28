Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Issues Earnings Results

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter.
Hexagon AB (publ) Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS HXGBY opened at $9.89 on Friday. Hexagon AB has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.26.
Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile
