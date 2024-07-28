Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Issues Earnings Results

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HXGBY opened at $9.89 on Friday. Hexagon AB has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.26.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Hexagon AB (publ) provides geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions worldwide. The company offers analysis and management, machine control, embedded electronics, monitoring, and planning and optimization solutions to agriculture division; 3D design and visualization, enterprise asset and asset lifecycle management, OT/ICS cyber security, engineering and schematics, enterprise project performance, operation and maintenance, procurement, fabrication, and construction services for asset lifecycle intelligence division; GNSS and SMART antennas, anti-jam systems, autonomy kits and services, correction services, GNSS/INS receivers and post processing, resilience and integrity technology, and visualization software for autonomy and positioning division; and 3D surveillance, AEC and survey software, geospatial content, machine control, digital realities platform, laser scanning and measurement tools, levels, total stations, airborne, monitoring, document and verification solutions, detection, GNSS, and mobile mapping system to geosystem division.

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.