Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $87.50 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.50 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hibbett in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hibbett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.79.

Hibbett stock opened at $87.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88. Hibbett has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $87.53.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.01). Hibbett had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $447.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Hibbett’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hibbett will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hibbett by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 1.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Hibbett by 3.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Hibbett by 2.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Hibbett by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

