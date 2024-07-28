Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Announces $1.08 Quarterly Dividend

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Honeywell International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Honeywell International has a payout ratio of 38.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Honeywell International to earn $11.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Shares of HON opened at $202.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Honeywell International has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $220.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

