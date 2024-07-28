Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at JMP Securities

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 273.98% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.
Hookipa Pharma Stock Down 2.7 %
Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $2.40. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 88.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hookipa Pharma
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hookipa Pharma stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) by 85.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407,532 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.89% of Hookipa Pharma worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.
About Hookipa Pharma
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
