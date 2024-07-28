Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) PT Lowered to $40.00

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on HMN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.
Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance
Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.35 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 6.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMN. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth $863,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter worth about $1,043,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 16,292 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after buying an additional 20,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.
About Horace Mann Educators
Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.
