Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $150.31

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $150.31 and last traded at $150.07, with a volume of 88005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $520.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $1,339,245.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $2,664,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 665.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,505,000 after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth about $929,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth about $1,358,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

