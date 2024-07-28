Hovde Group Increases National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Price Target to $50.00

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Hovde Group from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Hovde Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NBHC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of National Bank from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of National Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $43.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $28.38 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.86.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). National Bank had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $99.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. National Bank’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in National Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,408,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Bank by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,220,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,955,000 after purchasing an additional 25,349 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in National Bank by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,678,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,426,000 after purchasing an additional 79,519 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in National Bank by 1,015.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 235,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 214,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in National Bank by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,904,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,226,000 after purchasing an additional 239,401 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

