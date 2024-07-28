Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Short Interest Update

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 145.8% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Price Performance

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.13. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $19.89.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A

for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.

