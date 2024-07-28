Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Shares Down 4.9%

Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €241.00 ($261.96) and last traded at €252.00 ($273.91). Approximately 18,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 9,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at €265.00 ($288.04).

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €298.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €244.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.82.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

