IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Up 7.2%

Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) shot up 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $144.89 and last traded at $144.02. 77,198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 130,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

IES Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.36.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $705.80 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at IES

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $521,785.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,406,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,758,337. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $521,785.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,406,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,758,337. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $3,329,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,184,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,597,657.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,757 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,416 in the last ninety days. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IES

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,239,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 1,863.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 11,812 shares during the period. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IES during the 1st quarter valued at $2,423,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

