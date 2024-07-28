Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 37,614 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 614,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 37,614 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.7% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $110,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $182.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.80.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.04.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,250,048 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

