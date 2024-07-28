IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IMAX. Seaport Res Ptn raised IMAX to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $23.56.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $20.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average is $16.14. IMAX has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. IMAX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $88.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business's revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of IMAX by 545.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in IMAX in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

