IMI plc (LON:IMI) Declares Dividend of GBX 10

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of IMI opened at GBX 1,858 ($24.03) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.50. IMI has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,429 ($18.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,911 ($24.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,997.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,825.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,773.75.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs and manufactures engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States of America, rest of the Americas, China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering segments.

