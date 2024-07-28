IMI plc (LON:IMI) Declares Dividend of GBX 10

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of IMI opened at GBX 1,858 ($24.03) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.50. IMI has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,429 ($18.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,911 ($24.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,997.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,825.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,773.75.
