Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Immunome Price Performance

IMNM opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $17.58. Immunome has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $30.96.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Immunome had a negative net margin of 1,829.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Immunome will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime acquired 2,000 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,475.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunome

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Immunome by 21,864.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Immunome in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Immunome in the second quarter worth $206,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in Immunome by 18.2% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 26,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Immunome in the first quarter worth $469,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

Further Reading

