Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) PT Raised to $175.00 at Roth Mkm

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Roth Mkm from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PI has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Impinj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Impinj from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $187.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $160.06 on Thursday. Impinj has a twelve month low of $48.39 and a twelve month high of $181.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.27.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Impinj had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Impinj will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.43, for a total transaction of $72,978.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,193,184.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.43, for a total transaction of $72,978.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,193,184.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.10, for a total transaction of $153,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,197,352 shares in the company, valued at $489,514,591.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,049,835 shares of company stock valued at $160,809,437 in the last ninety days. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,211,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,252,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,747,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,195,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,659,000.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

