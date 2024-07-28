Inchcape (LON:INCH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $865.00

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 865 ($11.19) and last traded at GBX 854.95 ($11.06), with a volume of 477059 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 839 ($10.85).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on INCH. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.45) price target on shares of Inchcape in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.23) price target on shares of Inchcape in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.58) target price on shares of Inchcape in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Inchcape Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Inchcape

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 796.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 736.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.65. The stock has a market cap of £3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,315.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Inchcape news, insider Alison Platt purchased 12,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 823 ($10.64) per share, with a total value of £99,936.89 ($129,251.02). In related news, insider Adrian Lewis sold 14,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 788 ($10.19), for a total transaction of £116,001.48 ($150,027.78). Also, insider Alison Platt purchased 12,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 823 ($10.64) per share, for a total transaction of £99,936.89 ($129,251.02). Insiders own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

About Inchcape

(Get Free Report)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

See Also

