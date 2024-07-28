Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) PT Lowered to $81.00 at Oppenheimer

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $84.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $68.61 on Friday. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $70.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $880.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.85 million. Research analysts expect that Incyte will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,306 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $83,832.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,711 shares of company stock worth $1,786,941 in the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 4,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Incyte in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

