Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Short Interest Update

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 147.4% from the June 30th total of 5,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Indaptus Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Indaptus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Indaptus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ INDP opened at $2.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $4.08.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts expect that Indaptus Therapeutics will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, and chronic hepatitis B virus, and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.

