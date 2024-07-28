Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1448 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.
Informa Stock Performance
IFJPY stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. Informa has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.82.
Informa Company Profile
