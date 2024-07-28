Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY) Short Interest Update

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the June 30th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Innovative Eyewear Price Performance

Shares of Innovative Eyewear stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $7.51. Innovative Eyewear has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $27.20.

Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Innovative Eyewear had a negative net margin of 517.55% and a negative return on equity of 110.60%.

About Innovative Eyewear

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

