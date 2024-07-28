Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Bought by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,251 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.08% of Insight Enterprises worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 635,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,577,000 after buying an additional 23,085 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,687,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,871,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,326,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $225.24 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.59 and a 12-month high of $226.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.55. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NSIT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total transaction of $538,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,447 shares in the company, valued at $675,026.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total transaction of $86,620,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,061,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,844,140.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $538,532.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,447 shares in the company, valued at $675,026.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 462,750 shares of company stock worth $89,169,833 in the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

