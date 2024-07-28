Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.07-5.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.29. The company issued revenue guidance of 1.735-1.770 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion. Integer also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.070-5.490 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITGR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Integer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Integer in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Integer in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a buy rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integer currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.88.

ITGR opened at $116.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. Integer has a 12 month low of $69.40 and a 12 month high of $130.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.27.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.00 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Integer will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Senn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.14, for a total value of $565,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,006.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew Senn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.14, for a total value of $565,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,658 shares in the company, valued at $527,006.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James F. Hinrichs sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $1,175,791.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,994.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,937. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

