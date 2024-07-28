Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ICE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus restated a buy rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $152.07.

ICE opened at $151.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $86.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.66 and its 200 day moving average is $135.62. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $151.72.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $8,272,553.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,181,408.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,801. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

