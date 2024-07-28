International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading Down 0.5%

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $189.62 and last traded at $191.07. 1,101,823 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 4,421,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.93.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IBM

International Business Machines Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.75 and its 200-day moving average is $179.25. The company has a market capitalization of $176.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.