International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by B. Riley in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley's price target indicates a potential upside of 26.21% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on International Game Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on International Game Technology from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of IGT stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.28. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm's revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,011,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,717,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,495,000 after purchasing an additional 509,722 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,431,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

