International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQW) Short Interest Up 157.5% in July

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 157.5% from the June 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
International Media Acquisition Price Performance
International Media Acquisition stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. International Media Acquisition has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.
About International Media Acquisition
