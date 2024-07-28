Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.50

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.48, with a volume of 265182 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.23.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.086 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.
