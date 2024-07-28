Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,162,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the previous session’s volume of 520,805 shares.The stock last traded at $85.48 and had previously closed at $83.87.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $605.99 million, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 629.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

