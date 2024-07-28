Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSCI opened at $133.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.24. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a one year low of $93.45 and a one year high of $133.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.70.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

