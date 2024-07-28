Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ PSCI opened at $133.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.24. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a one year low of $93.45 and a one year high of $133.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.70.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.
Further Reading
