Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $25.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 7.56%.

Isabella Bank Stock Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:ISBA opened at $19.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Isabella Bank has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.25.

Isabella Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Isabella Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 52.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Isabella Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

Further Reading

