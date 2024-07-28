iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUD) Trading Up 0%

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUD – Get Free Report) rose 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.36 and last traded at $24.36. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Australia ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.36.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Australia ETF
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.