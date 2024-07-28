iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Sets New 12-Month High at $129.66

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $129.66 and last traded at $129.45, with a volume of 159887 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.17.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.86 and its 200-day moving average is $120.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.9304 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Select Dividend ETF
iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Select Dividend ETF
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.