iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Sets New 12-Month High at $129.66

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $129.66 and last traded at $129.45, with a volume of 159887 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.17.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.86 and its 200-day moving average is $120.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.9304 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,457.1% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 33,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

