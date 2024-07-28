iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Sets New 52-Week High at $124.99

Shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $124.99 and last traded at $124.81, with a volume of 12901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.32.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $584,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,423,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

