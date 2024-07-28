iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Short Interest Update

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 788,000 shares, a growth of 149.8% from the June 30th total of 315,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

iSpecimen Price Performance

ISPC stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. iSpecimen has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.35.

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative net margin of 124.84% and a negative return on equity of 105.25%.

iSpecimen Company Profile

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, clinics, private practice groups, laboratories, blood centers, biobanks, clinical research sites, and cadaveric donation centers.

