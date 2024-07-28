Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Stake Lifted by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 73.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,313,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 777.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 29,957 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 499,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,814,000 after buying an additional 53,294 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Jack in the Box by 840.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 129,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,593,000 after buying an additional 115,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.0% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 137,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after buying an additional 23,770 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ JACK opened at $56.80 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $99.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.91.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JACK. Barclays cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JACK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $30,880.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,404.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 800 shares of company stock valued at $41,514 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

(Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.