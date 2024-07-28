James Latham (LON:LTHM) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,408.00

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,408 ($18.21) and last traded at GBX 1,387.49 ($17.94), with a volume of 6410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,375 ($17.78).

James Latham Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £276.19 million, a PE ratio of 944.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,268.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,189.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

James Latham Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a GBX 71 ($0.92) dividend. This is an increase from James Latham’s previous dividend of $7.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. James Latham’s payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

About James Latham

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the importing and distribution of timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, washroom collection, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods, engineered timber products, softwoods, flooring products, decking and timber cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments, as well as architectural moldings and components.

