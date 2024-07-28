Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,652,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,753 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.51% of Janus Henderson Group worth $449,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JHG shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus Henderson Group

In other news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 28,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $97,158.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,676,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,751,777.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 487,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,371. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

