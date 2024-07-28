Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target to $47.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $53.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.27.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

DAR opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.76. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,412.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 483.8% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.