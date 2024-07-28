Jeffrey P. Melucci Sells 37,699 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

KMB opened at $141.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.23. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $145.62.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMB. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $28,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

