JMP Securities Raises Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Price Target to $33.00

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $31.50 to $33.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Getty Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Getty Realty Stock Down 0.3 %

GTY stock opened at $31.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.90. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.47.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.51 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 6.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Institutional Trading of Getty Realty

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,768,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,466,000 after buying an additional 252,254 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Getty Realty by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 729,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,302,000 after acquiring an additional 54,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Getty Realty by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,196,000 after acquiring an additional 43,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 601,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,032,000 after purchasing an additional 53,906 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 507,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 151,256 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Getty Realty Company Profile

