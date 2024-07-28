Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 56,320,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,130,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819,837 shares during the period. 8VC GP I LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,727,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,818,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after acquiring an additional 64,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 2,088,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JOBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,724,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,039,971.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew Field sold 5,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $29,281.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,095.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,724,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,039,971.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 345,982 shares of company stock worth $1,713,310 in the last three months. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JOBY opened at $6.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $8.98.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Joby Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

