Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,993.33 ($25.78).
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.04) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.28) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JMAT
Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Matthey
Johnson Matthey Stock Up 2.2 %
Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 1,655 ($21.40) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.15. The firm has a market cap of £3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,805.08, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,666.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,691.20. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,917.07 ($24.79).
Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 55 ($0.71) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13,050.85%.
About Johnson Matthey
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson Matthey
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.