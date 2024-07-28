Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JLL. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $233.67.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $250.83 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $252.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.93. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 446.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

