JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $57.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KNX. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of KNX opened at $51.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 76.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.52%.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,715,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $906,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,021,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $865,977,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 908.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,181,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,086,000 after buying an additional 3,767,408 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,607,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,101,000 after buying an additional 235,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth $201,232,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

