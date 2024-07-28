JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $267.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $267.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $253.30.

Shares of ITW opened at $247.49 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $217.50 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.92 and a 200-day moving average of $251.31.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 55.23%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the second quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

