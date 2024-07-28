JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target to $63.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen cut Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.70.

Shares of LW stock opened at $56.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $52.99 and a 12-month high of $111.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.11 and a 200-day moving average of $91.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,128,000 after purchasing an additional 34,553 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 17,344 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 15,364 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $810,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $1,579,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

