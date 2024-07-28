JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades RPM International (NYSE:RPM) to Neutral

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RPM. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $117.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.64 and its 200-day moving average is $111.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. RPM International has a 1 year low of $88.84 and a 1 year high of $121.63.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.80%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RPM International will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 337.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 220,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,649,000 after buying an additional 170,369 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 352.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after buying an additional 105,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in RPM International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,475,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $158,912,000 after purchasing an additional 61,218 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in RPM International by 534.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 52,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in RPM International in the second quarter valued at about $3,676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

